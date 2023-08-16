Where the circuit court properly finds that the alleged act creating a per se conflict of interest did not occur, there can be no actual conflict of interest in the defendant's counsel for failing to report it.The 4th District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of McLean County Associate Judge Roger B. Thomson.David Michael Boswell was charged with and convicted of first-degree murder. Martha Jane Foster, as first assistant for McLean County State’s Attorney William Yoder, gave the surrebuttal for the state …