Where a defendant is confronted with eyewitness testimony from a police officer, he is permitted to question the officer about disciplinary consequences of the officer’s alleged actions to raise the issue of bias.The 3rd District Appellate Court reversed and remanded a decision from Will County Circuit Judge Carla Alessio Policandriotes.Around 2:20 a.m. on July 30, 2012, Ralph Gallup and his son, Jonathan, woke to the sound of glass breaking. They found the windows of Ralph’s truck broken and a black Nissan driving down …