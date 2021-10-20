Where government introduced powerful evidence of defendant’s guilt, district court decision to cut off cross-examination prematurely was harmless error.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge William C. Griesbach, Eastern District of Wisconsin.William Julius was indicted with two counts of arson for setting fire to a building where his ex-girlfriend was living, twice in the same night. Julius went to trial on both counts. At trial, the evidence showed that Julius wanted to salvage his …