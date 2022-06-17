Where a juvenile offender receives a sentence of 80 years with the possibility of day-for-day good conduct credit, that sentence is just short of a de facto life sentence as it is possible for defendant to serve exactly 40 years.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of now-retired Cook County Circuit Judge Frank Zelezinski.In 1995 Taki Peacock, 17, and Lawrence Wallace abducted Rufus Taylor in Taylor’s car, holding him at gunpoint as they drove to a secluded location. Wallace shot Taylor twice and Peacock …