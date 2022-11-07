Where district court did not err in denying fourth motion for a continuance when defendant’s conduct in repeatedly switching attorneys was principal reason for delay.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Sara L. Ellis, Northern District of Illinois.As early as 2009, Tracie Dickey recruited followers for her church, Deliverance Tabernacle Ministries International (DTM). Dickey groomed vulnerable victims and forced them to disavow their families, live in her church and work multiple full …