Where a defendant remains in custody after bail has been set, the state may file a detention petition as it has not yet been 21 days since the defendant was released from custody.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Associate Judge Michele M. Pitman.Ivan Haisley was arrested on Oct. 20, 2021, and charged with aggravated battery with a firearm. The circuit court set bail at $500,000 with electronic monitoring. Haisley never posted bond and remained in pretrial detention. The state entered …