Where the state seeks to deny pretrial release, the facts of the case may be sufficient to demonstrate that defendant’s release endangers the community and no condition can mitigate this danger.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge Diana L. Kenworthy.Robert Carpenter was arrested and charged with two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child based on an incident that occurred on Oct. 8, 2022, between Carpenter, then 29, and a 5-year-old victim. He was …