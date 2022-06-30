Where a jury answers a special interrogatory about whether a defendant personally fired the weapon which killed the victim for the purpose of considering a sentencing enhancement, this is relevant only on the issue of sentencing, and does not provide direct estoppel against the state seeking to show that the defendant personally committed murder on retrial.The 5th District Appellate Court reversed and remanded a decision from St. Clair County Associate Judge John J. O’Gara.Marcus Gosa was shot and killed on April 11, 2010. …