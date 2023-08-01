Where government failed to disclose plea agreement of cooperating witness, panel determined that evidence was duplicative and not material and no Giglio violation thus occurred.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Chief Judge Sara Darrow, Central District of Illinois.In July 2020, police observed Gilbert Bicknell and his son Michael at a gas station in Edwards, Illinois. Gilbert gave Michael a brown package that police later discovered contained methamphetamine. Gilbert and Michael left the gas …