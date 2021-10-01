Where a defendant’s conviction is vacated for insufficient evidence, the trial court may not then order a new trial for the same offense without violating the defendant’s right to be protected against double jeopardy.The 2nd District Appellate Court reversed the decision of Kane County Circuit Judge Michael Noland.Paxton Dale Singer was a youth pastor at Harvest Bible Church in Aurora. In 2018, he was charged with sexual exploitation of a child and disorderly conduct stemming from text messages sent to J.S., a 16-year-old …