Where a defendant seeks to invoke double jeopardy based on prosecutorial misconduct to bar a retrial of a case reversed on appeal, he must show that the prosecution intended the alleged misconduct to goad the defense into moving for a mistrial.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge Carol M. Howard.Gloria Weinke (Gloria) was found at the bottom of her stairs by a security guard in July 2006. She told police and paramedics that she had been pushed over the first-floor railing by …