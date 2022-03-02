Where a defendant following a bench trial seeks a new trial due to the failure of the trial court to obtain a jury waiver, the grant of a new trial is not an acquittal and does not terminate defendant’s jeopardy, and as such the new trial cannot be barred by restrictions on double jeopardy.The 2nd District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Kane County Circuit Judge Donald M. Tegeler, Jr.Steven M. Kotlarchik was pulled over and charged with aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol (DUI), misdemeanor DUI, and …