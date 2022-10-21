Where a defendant asserts double jeopardy protections against a retrial due to prosecutorial misconduct, he must show that the prosecution intentionally committed the misconduct with the intent of goading the defendant into seeking a mistrial.The 3rd District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of LaSalle County Associate Judge William S. Dickenson.At night on July 20, 2017, Jordan Wilkinson and Joseph Brewer were unloading a truck at Bonnie Plant Farms, where they worked with Mason Shannon. Shannon also resides on the …