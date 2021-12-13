Where the trial judge misremembers evidence necessary to support conviction in his holding, this is a violation of the defendant’s right to due process and warrants a reversal and possibly remand.The 1st District Appellate Court reversed the decision of Cook County Associate Judge James Michael Obbish.On July 25, 2019, Chicago police officer Christian Szczur observed a vehicle ignore a stop sign, and followed the vehicle for two or three blocks before curbing it. Szczur, whose body-cam was active, approached the vehicle …