Where a defendant is denied due process by a court improperly considering two motions together rather than giving the defendant time to respond, but the central issues of the two motions are identical, such an error is harmless beyond a reasonable doubt and does not warrant reversal and remand.The 3rd District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Peoria County Circuit Judge Paul P. Gilfillan.Demarius Williams was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and possession with intent to …