Where counsel for a defendant incorrectly advises that it may avoid a mandatory life sentence by pleading guilty, the defendant has been denied due process and should be permitted to withdraw his plea.The 1st District Appellate Court reversed the decision of Cook County Associate Judge Luciano Panici.In December 2005, Charles Lee, armed with a firearm, stole a car with an infant still inside it and led police on a chase ending with a car crash. Lee was given a 20-count indictment, including aggravated vehicular hijacking …