Where defense counsel opened the door to course-of-investigation evidence during opening arguments and district court gave appropriate limiting instruction, court did not err in allowing that testimony.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Jane Magnus-Stinson, Southern District of Indiana.In April 2018, Indianapolis Police Officer Matthew Minnis responded to a 911 call at the home of a woman identified as D.C. The woman reported to Minnis that Byron Pierson had threatened to shoot her house up …