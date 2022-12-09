Where a defendant files a postconviction proceeding he need only allege the gist of a constitutional claim and is not required to provide evidence for his allegations to proceed to a second-stage hearing.The 1st District Appellate Court reversed and remanded a decision from Cook County Circuit Judge Mary Margaret Brosnahan.Timothy Herring, then 19, broke into a Ford Mustang stored in the garage of Stephen Peters in November 2010. Peters discovered the break in and called the police. Chicago Police Officer Michael Flisk …