Where a defendant is found fit to stand trial based on a psychological evaluation done years earlier and subsequent actions raise a bona fide doubt about whether the determination was reasonable, the defendant may raise a due process violation in postconviction petition.The 1st District Appellate Court reversed and remanded a decision from Cook County Circuit Judge Charles P. Burns.Kimberlynn Bolanos was a good student through her freshman year of high school. The following year her parents divorced, her grades fell, and …