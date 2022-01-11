Where a defendant on appeal raises an argument not presented in his postconviction petition or before the circuit court, the defendant has not forfeited that argument if it has the same factual basis and rests on the same central claim of law.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge Peggy Chiampas.Arturo Williams was arrested in 2014 and charged with one count of being an armed habitual criminal (AHC), two counts of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon (UUWF), and six counts of …