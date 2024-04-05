Where defendant orally raises a claim of ineffective assistance of counsel as part of his motion before the court, the issue is not considered forfeited even if not included in the written motion.The 1st District Appellate Court remanded a decision from Cook County Associate Judge Stanley J. Sacks.Raymond Jones was arrested for violating an order of protection. He was charged with three counts of violating an order of protection and one count of residential burglary for entering the home of his ex-wife. He entered into a …