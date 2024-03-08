Where defendant is arrested based on a search warrant and shows that the warrant contained false facts necessary to establish probable cause he is entitled to a Franks hearing.The 4th District Appellate Court reversed and remanded a decision from Woodford County Circuit Judge Charles M. Feeney III.Mallory Heibenthal (Mallory), the sister of Brandon Heibenthal, engaged in a video call with an inmate of the McLean County jail while at Heibenthal’s home. Office Bryan Wilkey, who watched a recording of the call, swore to …