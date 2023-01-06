Where the state seeks to admit evidence obtained by an unlawful search under the good-faith exception, the search must either be incident to a warrant or under a statute later found unconstitutional or a precedent later overturned.The 1st District Appellate Court reversed in part and vacated a decision from Cook County Associate Judges Neil J. Linehan and Michael J. Kane.On March 13, 2016, two Chicago Police officers parked in a vehicle near Pierre Lockett, having observed him “adjust[] his waist area.” The officers …