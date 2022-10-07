Where a witness for the prosecution erroneously implies before the grand jury that the defendant has confessed to the crime, the defendant’s due process rights have been violated and he may seek to dismiss the indictment.The 2nd District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Winnebago County Circuit Judge Brendan A. Maher.Daniel Basile III was charged by complaint with one count of criminal sexual assault. The victim, Jane Doe, asserted that he sexually assaulted her while she was incapacitated due to alcohol and semi …