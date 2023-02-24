Where corporation being investigated for criminal violations of Clean Water Act accused federal agents of misconduct during search, grand jury was entitled to subpoena security camera footage of the search and district court erred in quashing the subpoena.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a decision by Judge J.P. Stadtmueller, Eastern District of Wisconsin.The federal government is investigating Doe Corporation for suspected criminal violations of the Clean Water Act. After obtaining a search warrant, federal …