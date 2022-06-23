Where the police have stopped a vehicle and arrested the driver, and no permitted driver is on the scene, the officers are within their discretion to impound the vehicle and perform an inventory search.The 2nd District Appellate Court reversed and remanded a decision from Carroll County Circuit Judge J. Jerry Kane.Around 9 p.m. on April 14, 2019, two officers witnessed a truck belonging to Dustin Partin — who the officers knew to be under investigation for criminal activity — involved in “suspicious activity” in an alley …