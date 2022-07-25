Where a vehicle is seized by forfeiture, an innocent co-owner of the vehicle may reclaim it by proving that she is a valid owner and did not know or have reason to know it would be used in the commission of a crime.The 3rd District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Will County Circuit Judge Daniel Kennedy.On Sept. 13, 2020, Jeffrey Couch (Jeffrey) was found in his 2017 Ford Explorer (Explorer) crashed in a ditch on the side of the road in Will County. State Trooper Curry, who found him, observed a strong odor of …