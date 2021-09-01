Where a defendant makes a motion alleging ineffective assistance of counsel, the court must hold a hearing where the defendant can raise his issues with his counsel’s assistance and inquiries can be made, and where new counsel is appointed for the purpose of that hearing, or it does not meet the standards established in Krankel.The 3rd District Appellate Court remanded a decision from Rock Island County Associate Judge Norma Kauzlarich.Edward Roberson was arrested and charged with home invasion, residential burglary …