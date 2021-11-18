Where trial counsel waives the right to have the count inquire about the juror's understanding of defendant’s right not to be biased by refusal to testify but decides later not to have defendant testify, this does not amount to ineffective assistance of counsel.The 4th District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of McLean County Circuit Judge Charles M. Feeney III.Kendall Omar Gunn was charged in December 2008 with three counts of first-degree murder relating to the death of Shane Howard. Amy Davis, then McLean County …