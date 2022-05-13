Where a defendant claims counsel failed to subject the state’s case to meaningful adversarial testing and invokes a claim of per se prejudice, they must demonstrate not merely poor representation but nonrepresentation. Otherwise they must demonstrate deficient performance and prejudice as the result of poor performance.The 2nd District Appellate Court affirmed and remanded a decision from Kane County Circuit Judge Donald M. Tegeler Jr.James Boots, a transgender woman, was charged with predatory sexual assault of a child in …