Where a defendant claims ineffective assistance of trial counsel, he must demonstrate that the ineffective assistance allegedly rendered results in prejudice against him.The 4th District Appellate Court affirmed in part and vacated in part a decision by Macon County Circuit Judge Jason M. Bohm.Casey Wiley purchased 90 rounds of 9-millimeter ammunition from Decatur Jewelry and Pawn (Decatur) on April 27, 2020, presenting a Firearm Owner Identification (FOID) card. After the transaction was complete and Wiley left the store, …