Where a defendant is transported from custody in another state to stand trial for charges in Illinois, if his bail reaches $0 due to per-day credits, he must be released to his original custody and the charges dropped under the anti-shuttling provision of the Interstate Agreement on Detainers.The 3rd District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Rock Island County Circuit Judge Frank R. Fuhr.Jeffrey Swanson was charged in Illinois with two counts of forgery in November 2020, category B offenses. An arrest warrant was …