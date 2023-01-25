Where more than 30 days have passed after final judgment, the circuit court loses all jurisdiction to consider the issue and may not then appoint substitute counsel to evaluate the effectiveness of trial counsel.The 4th District Appellate Court vacated a decision by Mason County Circuit Judge Alan D. Tucker.Kristen Anderson entered a negotiated plea to one count of possessing more than five and less than 15 grams of methamphetamine with intent to deliver on June 6, 2019, in return for a sentence of 30 months probation. On …