Where a jury, after prolonged deliberation, states that it is unable to reach a unanimous decision, an order from the trial court mandating further deliberation may be prejudicial and grounds for a mistrial.The 2nd District Appellate Court reversed and remanded a decision from Kane County Circuit Judge Donald M. Tegeler.On May 1, 2019, a convenience store staffed by Rashid Kahn was robbed by a man with a gun. He reported the robbery, and the police brought him to a vehicle with a suspect inside it, telling him “we are …