Where the jury was mistakenly provided with a detailed PowerPoint presentation of the prosecution’s closing arguments during deliberation and the evidence against the defendant was closely balanced, the error was not harmless beyond a reasonable doubt and a new trial is warranted.The 2nd District Appellate Court reversed and remanded a decision from Lake County Circuit Judge Mark L. Levitt.Lynell P. Glover had his car, a Camaro, stolen on Dec. 30, 2020. On Jan. 3, 2021, at 2:48 a.m. Glover made a 911 call informing …