Where other-crimes evidence is admitted for a limited purpose and also to demonstrate defendant’s propensity, the trial court does not err by instructing the jury to consider the evidence for the issue of propensity as well as the limited purpose.The 2nd District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Winnebago County Circuit Judge John S. Lowry.Tadelle McDaniel was arrested and charged with two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault and six counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault against K.T.F., age 12 at the …