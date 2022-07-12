Where a defendant raises Batson objections against prospective jurors who had previously been dismissed, the court is obligated to conduct a formal Batson hearing so long as the jury has not yet been sworn.The 2nd District Appellate Court affirmed the decision from Lake County Circuit Judge James K. Booras.Armando Trejo Jr. was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with his wife, Leilani Trejo, and her son, P.U. At jury selection, the state invoked peremptory challenges against four …