Where a trial court improperly admonishes a defendant that his jury waiver is entirely irrevocable, that error is not so serious as to warrant reversal of a conviction as a plain error absent a showing that the evidence at trial was closely balanced.The 2nd District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Winnebago County Associate Judge Jennifer J. Clifford.On Nov. 2, 2019, Rockford police officer Lucas Davidson responded to a report of domestic battery at a residence. Arriving at the scene, Davidson looked through a …