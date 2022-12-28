Where a trial court admonishes a defendant posttrial about his right to testify and he asserts that his right to testify has been violated, the trial court must investigate defendant’s statement to determine whether he is making a claim of ineffective assistance of counsel requiring a Krankel inquiry.The 4th District Appellate Court affirmed in part and remanded a decision from Vermilion County Circuit Judge Charles C. Hall.On Feb. 14, 2020, Robert Phillips was pulled over in a traffic stop because he was driving a silver …