Where a court admits lay witness identification testimony, only a single factor, such as general familiarity with the defendant, is necessary to show that it was not an abuse of discretion.The 4th District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Winnebago County Circuit Judge Brendan A. Maher.On Nov. 11, 2018, a Citgo gas station in Rockford, Illinois was robbed by men who fired several shots during the robbery, one of which killed a woman, Jennifer Jones, and another of which injured Tommy Nabors. On Dec. 19, 2018 …