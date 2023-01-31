Where an incarcerated defendant seeks to invoke the mailbox rule to have his pro se petition listed as filed on the day of mailing, he must include certification under section 1-109 of the Code of Civil Procedure with details of the mailing.The 5th District Appellate Court vacated and remanded with directions a decision by Madison County Circuit Judge Kyle A. Napp.Brandon Arriaga entered into a plea agreement on June 28, 2021, whereby he would plead guilty to possession of a stolen motor vehicle and armed robbery in …