Where a defendant is convicted of two charges based on the same conduct with inconsistent mens rea requirements, the verdicts are legally inconsistent and reversal and remand for a new trial is required.The 2nd District Appellate Court reversed and remanded the decision of Lake County Circuit Judge Daniel B. Shanes.Jennifer and David Stroud were charged jointly with two counts of child endangerment causing death and a single count of involuntary manslaughter based on the death of their son, J.S., a heart transplant …