Where a defendant wishes to raise the issue of a violation of his Miranda rights and is aware of the violation prior to trial, the proper time to do so is in a pre-trial motion, and a motion raised during trial may be dismissed by the court as untimely.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Associate Judge James B. Linn.On Feb. 20, 2018, Officer Eulalio Rodriguez and his partner, Officer Jennifer Soto, were on patrol when they saw a man, later identified as Francisco Lozano, running off with …