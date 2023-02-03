Where a defendant is interrogated for some period prior to waiving his Miranda rights, subsequent interrogation is admissible in court unless the defendant demonstrates the police sought to use a two-step interrogation in order to avoid Miranda.The 2nd District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Winnebago County Associate Judge Debra D. Schafer.On Jan. 21, 2019, Za’Shawn Coats was murdered when an individual fired a gun repeatedly at him, as well as Stefan Smith, Richie Baker, and Kenneth Palmer, all of whom survived …