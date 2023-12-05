Where a defendant has already been assigned monetary bail, the court may not reimpose it at the bond hearing unless the defendant chooses to stand on the original terms.The 5th District Appellate Court reversed and remanded the decision of Clinton County Associate Judge Douglas C. Gruenke.Jeremy Lippert was arrested on Aug. 31, 2023, and charged with kidnapping, intimidation, and unlawful restraint. On Sept. 1, 2023, the circuit court set his bond at $100,000, with a deposit of 10% and ordered no contact with the victim or …