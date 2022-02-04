Where a defendant is found guilty of driving under the influence or given a statutory summary suspension based on a refusal to take a blood-alcohol level test, the appellate court may hear his timely appeal from the charge even after his suspension has ended because his status as a first-time DUI offender is a collateral consequence justifying review.The 2nd District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Kane County Circuit Judge Robert Villa.On Jan. 10, 2018, Brian McNally was pulled over by Officer Anson and refused …