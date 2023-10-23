Where man found guilty of aggravated criminal sexual abuse doesn’t comply with probation terms, his requirements as a sex offender stem from the conviction, not the revocation. Then once sentence is served a challenge to the revocation proceedings is moot.The 1st District Appellate Court dismissed as moot an appeal from a decision by McDonough County Circuit Judge William E. Poncin.Tyler Cousins was found guilty of aggravated criminal sexual abuse on Feb. 19, 2019, and sentenced to 30 months’ probation, requiring him to …