Where the trial court cannot find in the evidence probable cause for defendant’s arrest and search, a motion to suppress is likely to succeed and counsel is ineffective for failing to raise it.The 1st District Appellate Court reversed and remanded a decision from Cook County Circuit Judge Tyria Walton.In June 2021, Daryl Page was noticed by Chicago police officer Johnathan Carroll, who was monitoring multiple remote police observation device cameras. Carroll stated he saw an individual, later identified as Page, place a …