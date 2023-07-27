Where a defendant enters a negotiated guilty plea that does not address sentence credit for substance abuse and behavior modification courses he participated in while incarcerated, he may seek a modification of the mittimus to reflect any sentence credit to which he is entitled.The 3rd District Appellate Court vacated and remanded a decision from Whiteside County Circuit Judge Trish A. Senneff.On Nov. 4, 2019, the police executed a search warrant on the residence of James A. Malone and his girlfriend. It found a firearm …