Where a defendant enters a partially negotiated guilty plea and received only charging concessions from the state, he is not required to withdraw his guilty plea to challenge his sentence.The 2nd District Appellate Court vacated and remanded a decision from Winnebago County Associate Court Judge Randy Wilt.On Nov. 11, 2016, Jamario Crawford was shot and killed, and another victim, L.B., was shot and wounded. Coley Carwell, who turned 16 two days after the murder, was indicted for the crime in an adult criminal court on Nov …